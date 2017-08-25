BWF World Championship: PV Sindhu Demolishes Sun Yu to Enter Semis

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu ensured her third career BWF World Championship medal as she demolished China's Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 in the quarter-final to become the first Indian shuttler to ensure a medal in this year's tournament.Sindhu looked in supreme touch as she made short work of the challenge of her Chinese opponent. Sun Yu herself wasn't in the best of form and committed too many unforced errors to make Sindhu's job easier.The Rio Olympics silver medallist put on a show of attacking badminton to bring her opponent to her knees as she raced to an 11-4 lead in the first game at the time of the break. Sun Yu tried to claw back with some late points but Sindhu always had a comfortable lead and went on to close the opening game 21-14.She again started well in the second game and raced to a 5-1 lead before making it 11-4 again at the time of the break. Sun Yu could hardly produce anything magical and Sindhu marched into the semi-finals after winning the second game on a canter with a scoreline of 21-9.The match got over under 40 minutes which yet again showcased the complete control that the Indian shuttler had over her opponent.She now takes on Chinese 9th seed Yufei Chen, who made it through to the last 4 after a hard-fought three-game win over former world champions Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-16, 21-12.