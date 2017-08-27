BWF World Championship: PV Sindhu Loses to Nozomi Okuhara In a Thriller, Settles for Silver

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster BWF World Championship Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara through our live blog.



Preview:



Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu assured India of a silver medal after reaching the finals of the World Championship with a straight game win over World No 10 Chen Yufei.



This will be a third medal for Sindhu in the World Championship. She had won bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions. With this win, she also became the only second Indian to reach the finals of World Championship after Saina achieved that feat in the last edition at Jakarta.



The 22-year-old now take on Okuhara, whom she has beaten thrice and lost equal number of times in the last six meetings. However, the Indian had an upper hand in the last two meetings at Rio Olympics and 2017 Singapore Open.





Aug 27, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Final Score: Nozomi Okuhara beats PV Sindhu 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 to lift her maiden title.

Aug 27, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) One of the best finals ever at the BWF World Championships. One player lost and one player won but it was badminton who was the real winner. PV Sindhu may have won her first ever silver in this competition, but must be devastated.

Aug 27, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) Heartbreak for Sindhu! After a stunning rally in the last point, Nozomi Okuhara wins it and becomes the first Japanese to win the BWF World Championships Gold. As for Sindhu, she settles for silver and becomes the second Indian women's player after Saina Nehwal to win silver.

Aug 27, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) Okuhara with another championship point as she leads 21-20 now. PV Sindhu on the backfoot yet again!

Aug 27, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) PV Sindhu comes up with the goods when it matters the most as she levels the match at 20-20. Okuhara thought the shuttle was going over the baseline so she left it. But the shuttle landed just inside the court.

Aug 27, 2017 9:15 pm (IST) Championship Point: PV Sindhu with an error that gives Okuhara a championship point as she leads 20-19.

Aug 27, 2017 9:14 pm (IST) Okuhara is right back into the decider as she level the game a 19-19. Sindhu was on the backfoot througout the point as Okuhara was hitting shots at will. And in the end, the cross court shot was enough for Okuhara to win the point and level the decider.

Aug 27, 2017 9:12 pm (IST) Okuhara won't go down so easily. Another stunning rally between these two superstars and Okuhara wins the point by hitting a cross court smash. Sindhu is down on the ground, wincing in pain. Sindhu lead 19-18.

Aug 27, 2017 9:11 pm (IST) Sindhu has now opened up a two point gap in the decider. Sindhu surges towards the net and hitting a shash straight down the court. And then in the next point, Sindhu somehow picks up a thunderous smash from Okuhara and then hits a deft cross court shot to win the point. Sindhu leads 19-17 now.

Aug 27, 2017 9:08 pm (IST) Sindhu comes up with a deft cross court shot and Okuhara couldn't reach the shuttle in time and concedes a point. But Okuhara comes up with a stunning smash as Sindhu could only watch it sail away from her. Decider locked at 17-17 now.

Aug 27, 2017 9:08 pm (IST) Okuhara thought he had won a point after she hit a top quality smash. However, the shuttle landed just wide of the left hand side of the court. Sindhu was in the lead but in the next point Okuhara comes up with a stunning cross court drop shot and Sindhuc could not reach in time. Decider tied at 16-16 now.

Aug 27, 2017 9:06 pm (IST) Okuhara won a point to take the lead by hitting a cross court shot. But then once again she hit the shuttle over the baseline to concede the point. The decider once again tied at 15-15.

Aug 27, 2017 9:04 pm (IST) Okuhara won a point by hitting a booming smash straight down the court. But then she concedes a point by hitting the shuttle over the baseline. The decider is now locked at 14-14.

Aug 27, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Both players are struggling with cramps now but still doing their best to keep the game moving. Sindhu has now won a spectacular rally to level the match at 13-13.

Aug 27, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) Okuhara has started after the interval in a stunning fashion to win back to back points and level the decider at 11-11. Sindhu is struggling to keep up physically.

Aug 27, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Sindhu moves into the interval leading 11-9. Back to back points for the Indian star as she is in a domination position in the decider,

Aug 27, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) Not it was Okuhara's turn to hit back and win back to back points. First she hit a booming smash to win the point and the in the next point, she forced Sindhu to hit the net by continuously playing at her body. The match locked at 9-9.

Aug 27, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Sindhu levels the match with a stunning cross court smash that could not be retrieved by Okuhara. The match is now locked at 7-7 in the decider. Both players are relying to time wasting to catch their breaths.

Aug 27, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Sindhu has opened up a two point lead now courtesy of back to back errors from Okuhara. The Japanese hit the net on both the occasions as Sindhu now leads 9-7.

Aug 27, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Okuhara has won again moved into the lead after winning two back to back points. Okuhara leads 7-6. Both players are giving their all and that is why struggling physically.

Aug 27, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Back to back points for Sindhu now as she has made a strong comeback into the game. The decider is currently locked at 5-5 with moment firmly in the half of Sindhu.

Aug 27, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Unbelievable point from Sindhu as she stops Sindhu's run. Okuhara hit a stunning smash but Sindhu somehow manages to hit it back and it lands just inside the baseline. And in the next point, Okuhara's cross court lob was smashed back by Sindhu for the point. Sindhu trail 3-5 now.

Aug 27, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Back to back stunning points for Okuhara as she takes a 4-1 lead in the decider now. The first point was courtesy of a stunning pick up from Sindhu's smash and then the Japanesh hit a smash of her own. And the next one was a booming smash straight down the court.

Aug 27, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Okuhara has started the decider on the front foot as she take an early 2-1 lead in the game. Sindhu is looking a bit exausted and Okuhara will look to exploit that.

Aug 27, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Game: Unbelievable rally between these two superstars as it had 73 shots in it. Sindhu wins the point and takes the second game 22-20.

Aug 27, 2017 8:31 pm (IST) Oh that was close! Another stunning rally between the two and this time Sindhu manges to win it by hitting the shuttle just inside the baseline. Sindhu leads 21-20.

Aug 27, 2017 8:29 pm (IST) Okuhara has displayed unbelievable tennis in these last three points by winning all of them. Somehow, Okuhara has saved three game points to level the game at 20-20. Sindhu seems to be struggling now.

Aug 27, 2017 8:28 pm (IST) Game Point to Sindhu as Okuhara hits the shot wide of the right hand side of the court. Okuhara is looking dejected as she knows she has almost gifted Sindhu this lead. Sindhu leads 20-17.

Aug 27, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Okuhara with a moment of brilliance and with a moment of madness. First Okuhara hit a smash to win the point and then hit an easy shot straight into the net to conceded the point. Sindhu leads 19-17.