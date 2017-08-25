BWF World Championship Quarter Final Highlights: PV Sindhu Enters Semis, Ensures Bronze - As It Happened

Get all the updates from PV Sindhu's quarter-final match against China's Sun Yu with our live blog
Sindhu is a two-time bronze medallist at the World Championships.
Aug 25, 2017 6:48 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu is through to the semi-final with a demolition job 21-14, 21-9 over China's Sun Yu. And with that victory she has now ensured a third world chmapionship medal. She has two bronze medals already and would want to change the colour of her medal this time around.
Aug 25, 2017 6:45 pm (IST)
And Indian badminton's current queen bee plays a delightful drop shot to completely fox Sun Yu, now leads 18-8. Just three points away from ensuring yet another semi-final berth in the World Championship
Aug 25, 2017 6:45 pm (IST)
Good net play again from Sindhu to draw that error from Sun Yu, now up 19-9 and now she has got match point.
Aug 25, 2017 6:44 pm (IST)
Good net play from Sindhu to go up 16-8. This is one area of her game where Sindhu needs to improve further in order to become more competitive against the other top players of the world and become more consistent in the top tournaments.
Aug 25, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)
Yet another big smash from Sindhu and she is now up 14-7. Sun yu tries to hit a smash down the line but misses it. Sindhu goes up 15-7
Aug 25, 2017 6:39 pm (IST)
What a brilliant defensive flick from Sindhu in the face of a smash and that lands inside the court and Sindhu is up 12-6 now
Aug 25, 2017 6:38 pm (IST)
Two superb shots from Sun Yu and she has now reduced Sindhu's lead to fve points. The Indian still leads 11-6
Aug 25, 2017 6:38 pm (IST)
Another winner from the raquet of Sindhu and she has raced to a 10-4 lead now. It just looks like a matter of time before the Indian seals a semi-final spot. Just like the first game, she leads 11-4 at the break.
Aug 25, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)
Great drop shit from Sun Yu and Sindhu fails to return that one, and then hits it at the net to allow the Chinese shuttler to make it 4-8. Still a sizeable lead for Sindhu
Aug 25, 2017 6:32 pm (IST)
Sindhu is unbeatable when the lob goes wrong and she get the chance to hit those powerful smashes. The Rio silver medallist makes it 7-2
Aug 25, 2017 6:31 pm (IST)
The Chinese Sun Yu has really failed to bring her A game to the court for this match and her unforced errors are ensuring Sindhu is not having to break any sweat here. We have seen some good drop shots from her but Sindhu has returned almost everything in this game so far. She leads 6-2
Aug 25, 2017 6:31 pm (IST)
And an unforced error from Sun Yu hands Sindhu a two-point lead and yet another long shot from the Chinese means Sindhu now leads 3-0
Aug 25, 2017 6:28 pm (IST)
And PV Sindhu has won the first game with ease at 21-14, the Chunese tried to make a late comeback but Sindhu was too strong for her opponent
Aug 25, 2017 6:28 pm (IST)
Sindhu serving first in the second game and and that's a great opening rally. Sun Yu on the offensive straight away but Sindhu stays in the point with some good defensive play and gets the point with two consecutive smashes, goes up 1-0
Aug 25, 2017 6:24 pm (IST)
India's biggest medal hope in atthe World Championships PV Sindhu is in action in the quarter final and she is leading the first game 18-10