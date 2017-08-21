BWF World Championships, Glasgow: Kidami Srikanth Match IST Time, Live Streaming

In-form Kidambi Srikanth and two-time bronze medallist P V Sindhu will headline a 21-member Indian contingent as they gun for the elusive gold medal at the World Badminton Championships starting on Monday.After grabbing successive titles at Indonesia and Australia, Srikanth will look to continue his rampaging run and clinch a maiden World Championship medal when hespearheads India's challenge this week.Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who clinched the 2016 China Open and 2017 India Open, will look to better the colour of the medal that she had won in the 2013 and 2014 editions.While Srikanth turns up in Scotland after three successive final finishes, Sindhu enters the event after a couple of quarterfinal finishes in the previous Super Seriesevents of this season.Srikanth will be in action on Sunday when he takes on Sergey Sirant of Russia in the first round and the match should around 6PM IST.It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD. It will be the second match of the afternoon session in Glasgow.The other Indians in action on Day 1 and their match timing are as follow:Sameer Verma vs Pablo Abian - 8.30pm approxRituparna Das vs Airi Mikkela - 9.50pm approx.Tanvi Lad vs Chloe Birch - 8.30pm approxManu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy vs Chung Eui Seok/Kim Dukyoung - 8.45pm approxWomen’s doublesSanjana Santosh/Arathi Sara Sunil vs Natalya Voytsekh/Yelyzaveta Zharka - 8.30pmAshwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy vs Sawan Serasinghe/Setyana Mapasa - 3.30pmSatwiksairaj Rankireddy/K Maneesha vs Tam Chun Hei/NG Tsz Yau - 6.10pm approxPrajakta Sawant/Yogendran Khrishnan vs Lu Ching Yao/Chiang Kai Hsin - 6.30pm