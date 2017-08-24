GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BWF World Championships: Jayaram Wins; Sameer, Rituparna Bow Out

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram disposed off Netherland's Mark Caljouw in straight games to advance to the pre-quarterfinals but it was curtains for Sameer Verma and Rituparna Das at the World Championship here.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2017, 11:56 AM IST
File photo Ajay Jayaram (Getty Images)
Glasgow: Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram disposed off Netherland's Mark Caljouw in straight games to advance to the pre-quarterfinals but it was curtains for Sameer Verma and Rituparna Das at the World Championship here.

Jayaram, seeded 13th, produced another clinical show to get past world No. 50 Caljouw 21-13 21-18 in a 33-minute men's singles match.

The world No. 17 Indian will take on two-time defending champion Chinese Chen Long, seeded fifth, next.

However, it was curtains for Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner Sameer, who suffered a 20-22 9-21 loss to 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rajiv Ouseph, seeded 16th, in another men's singles match.

National champion Rituparna too was hardly a match for local favourite Kirsty Gilmour, seeded 16th, as she went down 16-21 13-21 in a 42-minute clash.

The women's doubles pair of Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil also bowed out with a 14-21 15-21 loss to 14th seeded Chinese combination of Bao Yixin and Yu Xiaohan.
