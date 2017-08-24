BWF World Championships: Jayaram Wins; Sameer, Rituparna Bow Out

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram disposed off Netherland's Mark Caljouw in straight games to advance to the pre-quarterfinals but it was curtains for Sameer Verma and Rituparna Das at the World Championship here.Jayaram, seeded 13th, produced another clinical show to get past world No. 50 Caljouw 21-13 21-18 in a 33-minute men's singles match.The world No. 17 Indian will take on two-time defending champion Chinese Chen Long, seeded fifth, next.However, it was curtains for Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner Sameer, who suffered a 20-22 9-21 loss to 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rajiv Ouseph, seeded 16th, in another men's singles match.National champion Rituparna too was hardly a match for local favourite Kirsty Gilmour, seeded 16th, as she went down 16-21 13-21 in a 42-minute clash.The women's doubles pair of Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil also bowed out with a 14-21 15-21 loss to 14th seeded Chinese combination of Bao Yixin and Yu Xiaohan.