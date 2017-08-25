BWF World Championships, Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho, Quarter-final Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the BWF World Championships Quarter-final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Son Wan Ho through our live blog.
Preview:
Eighth seed Srikanth registered a comprehensive straight game win over 14th seed Anders Antonsen. Srikanth beat his Danish counterpart 21-14, 21-18 to progress.
Srikanth opponent is South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho, who edged past Thai 11th seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-18, 21-13.
Aug 25, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)
MATCH ENDS: That's it then, top seed Son Wan Ho has beaten eighth Kidambi Srikanth comprehensively 21-14, 21, 18 to progress into the last four of the competition.
Aug 25, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)
Another smash from Srikanth from near the net and Son Wan had no answer to it as it was hit very hard. Srikanth trail by 17-19.
Aug 25, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)
Oh that must have hurt! Srikanth hit the shuttle straight into the net and that gives Son Wan the game and match point.
Aug 25, 2017 3:25 pm (IST)
Son Wan gives the chance to Srikanth to attack by lobbing the shuttle in he air and the Indian star obliges by hitting the perfect smash. Srikanth trail 18-19.
Aug 25, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)
Son Wan ho finally shows some nerves as he leaves a shuttle thinking it was going wide but it fell inside. Srikanth now trail by 16-19.
Aug 25, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)
Son Wan now brings out his A Game and ends the trend of Srikanth winning points. The slightest of touches for the shuttle to go over the line and the South Korean now leads 17-12.
Aug 25, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)
Three successive defensive shots from Srikanth as Son Wan was in commanding position to win the point. However, the South Korean hit the shuttle straight into the net to concede the point. And then, Son Wan hit the shuttle way wide of the court and Srikanth now trails by 12-15.
Aug 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
Srikanth with a brilliant smash straight down the middle as if to say that the match isn't over yet. In the next point, Srikanth just nudges the shuttle over the net to win the point. Srikanth now trail by 9-15.
Aug 25, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)
Srikanth hits the shuttle straight into the air and Son Wan jumps high up and smashes it straight down the ground out of the reach of the Indian star. The South Korean now leads 15-5.
Aug 25, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)
Brilliant cross court smash by Son Wan but an even better pick by Srikanth. However in the next show, Srikanth once again hits the shuttle out of the court and Son Wan leads 13-5.
Aug 25, 2017 3:12 pm (IST)
Son Wan heads into the break in the second game with a healthy lead of 11-4. At this moment, Srikanth is on the verge of losing the match as he is one game down as well.
Aug 25, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)
Srikanth is trying to claw back into the match and wins back to back points to make it 4-8. Srikanth hasn't been consistent by any stretch of the imagination in this clash so far.
Aug 25, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)
Srikanth thought he had won a point there with a brilliant cross court smash but Son Wan picked it up and caressed it over the net for a point. Then Son Wan hit a smash of his own towards the right of Srikanth and the Indian star never moved. Son Wan leads 8-2.
Aug 25, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)
Son Wan has started the second game in the same way as in the first game. The South Korean has raced away to a 5-2 lead. Srikanth is reeling under the hard hitting prowess of Son Wan who is constantly making the Indian run the full length of the court.
Aug 25, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth loses the opening game 14-21. The Indian star will have to massively improve in the second half to have any chance of winning the match as the top seed seems to be in control of the match.
Aug 25, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)
Son Wan Ho makes it 20-14 and that gives him 6 game points. The top seed is in commanding position in the match. Kidambi Srikanth continues to struggle with his unforced errors.
Aug 25, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth once again plays a loose shot and hits the shuttle straight into the net. Son Wan now leads 19-13 and is in touching distance of winning the first game in very quick time.
Aug 25, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)
Two more points for the top seed who now leads by five points. Unforced errors has been Kidambi's reason for conceding so many points in this game so far. Son Wan leads by 18-13 now.
Aug 25, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)
Couple of costly errors from Srikanth and Son Wan has once again extended his lead to three points. First Srikanth left the shuttle which he thought was going out but it did not. And then he hit the shuttle straight into the net in the next point and Son Wan now leads15-12.
Aug 25, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth with a magical play and he is just one point behind in the first game now. The longest rally of the game so far has been won the Srikanth who hits a brilliant flying smash to win the point. 12-13 is the score.
Aug 25, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)
Error is judgement from the top seed and he concedes a point. Son Wan thought the shuttle was going out of the court so he left it. But it landed just on the line and Srikath now trail by 11-13.
Aug 25, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)
Srikanth with yet another unforced error as he hits an easy shot straight into the net. Son Wan now leads 12-9. Srikanth will have improve soon and cut out these errors from his game.
Aug 25, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)
At the first break, the top seed holds a three-point advantage over his Indian counterpart. Although Srikanth has shown he is in for a fight but Son Wan at the moment seems a bit strong.
Aug 25, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)
Srikanth is growing into the game with every passing point. First he hit picked a Son Wan smash and then hit a smash of his own to level the match at 8 all. Stunning stuff from the Indian star who was trailing 1-6 at one point.
Aug 25, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)
Srikanth is now on a comeback trail as he hits a stright smash to cut the lead to just one point in the game. Son Wan now lead 6-5.
Aug 25, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)
Back to back smashes from Son Wan as both the time, Srikanth fails to pick it and hits the shuttle straight into the net. Son Wan now leads 6-1.
Aug 25, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)
Finally and unforced error from Son Wan as he concedes a point. The South Korean went for the cross court shot and that went over the side line and Srikanth wins a point finally.
Aug 25, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)
Son Wan raced to a 4-1 lead in the first game. Srikanth has been under the pump right from the word go and he is not able to deal with the hard-hitting of the South Korean.
Aug 25, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)
Son Wan draws the first blood of the game as he wins the point off his serve. After a long rally Srikanth hits the shuttle out of the court for an unforced error.
Aug 25, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)
The players are coming out on the court and we will be stating the with the match anytime soon.