BWF World Championships Live Score, Quarter-final: Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho

News18.com | August 25, 2017, 2:22 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the BWF World Championships Quarter-final match between Kidambi Srikanth and Son Wan Ho through our live blog.

Preview:

Eighth seed Srikanth registered a comprehensive straight game win over 14th seed Anders Antonsen. Srikanth beat his Danish counterpart 21-14, 21-18 to progress.

Srikanth opponent is South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho, who edged past Thai 11th seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-18, 21-13.
Aug 25, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)

Srikanth's head to head record against the top seed hasn't been great as in the four match that the duo have played against one another, the Indian star has lost thrice.

Aug 25, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)

Srikanth opponent is South Korean top seed Son Wan Ho, who edged past Thai 11th seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-18, 21-13 and he too has been in sublime form in the tournament thus far.

Aug 25, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)

Eighth seed Srikanth registered a comprehensive straight game win over 14th seed Anders Antonsen. Srikanth beat his Danish counterpart 21-14, 21-18 to progress into the last 8.

Aug 25, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster BWF World Championship quarter-final clash between Kidambi Srikanth of India and South Korean Son Wan Ho.

