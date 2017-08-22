BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Off to Winning Start
India's biggest hope for a maiden gold medal at the BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu, began her campaign with a straight games 21-16, 21-14 win over South Korea's Kim Hyo Min on Tuesday.
Image credit: Getty Images.
Sindhu, who has been a two-time bronze medallist in the World Championships and also won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made a bright start to her quest after getting a bye in the opening round.
The Hyderabad girl started the first game in full form as she won 8 points on the trot to take a big lead. Her opponent though clawed back to make it 5-10. Sindhu though consolidated her lead and made it 17-10 before closing the game 21-16.
The second game also followed a similar pattern with Sindhu taking an early lead, but the gap wasn't as big as the first game. But the Indian ace took a big lead late in the game to finally seal the deal at 21-14 to win the match in straight games.
She will next take on the winner of the match between Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya and Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi.
