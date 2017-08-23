BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal Starts in Style, Thrashes Sabrina Jaquet

Saina Nehwal started her campaign in style as she defeated Switzerland’s unseeded Sabrina Jaquet 21-11, 21-12 at the BWF World Championships in Glasgow on Wednesday. The Indian players have started well in Glasgow and after PV Sindhu’s comfortable win over South Korea's Kim Hyo Min on Tuesday, it was Saina’s turn to stamp her class on the tournament.Saina had played Jaquet just once and she came out victorious in that contest. The two had played in the group stages of the 2012 London Olympics and Saina had won 21-9 and 21-4 and went ahead to win the bronze medal.On Wednesday too, Saina looked at ease as she took on her Swiss opponent and not for once did she looked hassled as she made swift moves across the court and played with precision. Saina had received a first-round bye and is now in Round 3. The match lasted 33 minutes and that showed the kind of dominance Saina had on her opponent. Even though the second set was better contested, but the end result was a 21-12 win for the Indian.