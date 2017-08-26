BWF World Championships, Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara, Semi-final Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the BWF World Championships 2017 Semi-final clash between Saina Nehwal and Nozomi Okuhara through our live blog.



Preview:



Saina Nehwal dug deep into her reservoir to eke out a 21-19 18-21 21-15 win over the World No. 31 Gilmour in the quarter-final match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes.



The London Olympics bronze medallist will take on seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in semis, who knocked out two-time defending champion Spain's Carolina Marin 21-18 14-21 21-15 in another match.



Saina won the silver medal in the last edition in Jakarta and will be hoping to get into the final once again by beating Okuhara.

Aug 26, 2017 7:14 pm (IST) Match Ends: What a brilliant fightback from Okuhara as she wins the match 12-21, 21-17, 21-10 to become the first Japanese women's player ever to enter the final of BWF World Championships.

Aug 26, 2017 7:11 pm (IST) Okuhara with 11 match points as she wins back to back points. Saina is on the verge of crashing out and the Japanese needs just one point to progress.

Aug 26, 2017 7:10 pm (IST) Saina to serve now as she finally wins a point to break the rut. Okuhara thought that the shuttle had landed outside so she asked for a referral and replay showed that it was inside. Then in the next point, Okuhara htit the net and Saina wins back to back points. Saina trail 9-18.

Aug 26, 2017 7:10 pm (IST) Okuhara has completely eradicated the unforced errors from her game and that has improved her game immensely in the decider. Fourth successive point for Okuhara and she leads 17-7 now.

Aug 26, 2017 7:08 pm (IST) Saina is now clawing her way back into the game as she wins the third point after break to make it 13-7. But Okuhara is having none of it as after Saina retrieves a smash, Okuhara hits the perfect cross court shot to win the point. Okuhara leads 14-7 in decider.

Aug 26, 2017 7:04 pm (IST) Easily the biggest rally of the match and it has been ended by Okuhara who hits a smash straight down the ground away from Saina. Okuhara leads 12-4 now.

Aug 26, 2017 7:03 pm (IST) Saina finally stops the rut and wins a point to make it 4-10. But then she hits the shuttle straight into the net and that gifts Okuhara a 11-4 lead going into the break.

Aug 26, 2017 7:02 pm (IST) Okuhara wins 9 consecutive points as Saina seems to be struggling to get a foothold in the match. Okuhara is looking like a completely different player in the decider.

Aug 26, 2017 7:01 pm (IST) Saina with a poor piece of play and gifts the point to Okuhara who now leads 8-3. Saina did the hard work by keeping her opponent out of position and when there was time to hit the winning shot she hit it wide.

Aug 26, 2017 6:59 pm (IST) Okuhara has now won five consecutive points and that has put her in command in the decider. In this last point, after a big rally, Okuhara wins the point bu hitting the perfect cross court shot and she now leads 6-3.

Aug 26, 2017 6:54 pm (IST) Okuhara looks fresh now and she wins the first point of the third game. But Saina hit back with a drop shot to level the decider at 1-1.

Aug 26, 2017 6:53 pm (IST) Saina then goes onto take a slender lead as Okuhara's error in judgement at the baseline costs her again. Okuhara went for the cross court shot but she finds the net and concedes the point. Saina leads 3-1.

Aug 26, 2017 6:48 pm (IST) GAME: Okuhara sends down a hard smash which whizzes past Saina and that level the match for the Japanese. Okuhara wins the second game 21-17 to throw the match into the decider.

Aug 26, 2017 6:47 pm (IST) Probably the biggest rally of the match between these two players and it has been won by Okuhara. Saina left the shuttle thinking it was going over the baseline but it fell inside. Saina then hits the perfect smash to level the game once again at 17-17.

Aug 26, 2017 6:47 pm (IST) Three successive points for Okuhara and she now leads 20-17 and has three game points. These two are giving their all and that is resulting in big rallies.

Aug 26, 2017 6:45 pm (IST) Saina managed to level the match at 15-15 but then in the next point, she hit the shuttle straight into the ne tto concede a point. Neck to neck stuff this from these two superstars.

Aug 26, 2017 6:41 pm (IST) Okuhara's erratic drop shot conitnues to haunt her. She concedes back to back points because of it and Saina now trail by just one point. Okuhara lead 15-14.

Aug 26, 2017 6:38 pm (IST) Saina has opened a three point lead in the second game once again, courtesy of some hard-hitting. But Saina comes up with a brilliant drop shot and Okuhara hit the shuttle into the net. Saina now trail 11-13.

Aug 26, 2017 6:36 pm (IST) Saina has leveled the match at 9-9 in dramatic circumstances. She is playing at the her best now and Okuhara is struggling to keep up with her pace and strength.

Aug 26, 2017 6:36 pm (IST) This time, Okuhara goes into the break leading the game. However, she will be disappointed that she let Saina claw back into the game after she had her on the ropes early in the game. Okuhara leads 11-10.

Aug 26, 2017 6:35 pm (IST) Saina comes up with a stunning smash when she needed it the most and Okuhara couldn't reach it. Saina is now just two points behind.

Aug 26, 2017 6:33 pm (IST) Saina is doing her best to not let Okuhara go out of her sights. Saina forced Okuhara to hit the shuttle wide and win the point. And in the next point, Okuhara again hit the shuttle way behind the baseline to concede the point. Saina now trail by 6-9.

Aug 26, 2017 6:31 pm (IST) Okuhara had more than enough time to hit the shuttle but she chose to leave it and once again, it fell inside the baseline. But she makes up for it with a brilliant smash to make it 7-4 in the game.

Aug 26, 2017 6:28 pm (IST) Okuhara has now raced away to a 6-2 lead. But Okuhara hits the net once again in trying to go for a smash and that means that Saina is now just 3 points behind.

Aug 26, 2017 6:27 pm (IST) Saina hits the net once more to concede another point. But Okuhara's baseline play comes back to haunt her as she leaves the shuttle and it drops inside. Saina trail 1-4.

Aug 26, 2017 6:25 pm (IST) Okuhara wins the first point of the second game to illustrate that she is not done and dusted yet. And then with a thumping smash on the next point, she wins back to back points. Saina then hits the net in next point as Okuhara races away to a 3-0 lead.

Aug 26, 2017 6:21 pm (IST) GAME: Saina Nehwal is dominating the Rio Silver Medallist and once again she forces her to hit the net. With that point, Saina close the game 21-12 in a very comprehensive manner.

Aug 26, 2017 6:20 pm (IST) After a brilliant rally Saina hits a drop shot and then wins the point with a smash. Saina now has 8 game points against Okuhara.

Aug 26, 2017 6:20 pm (IST) Nice drop shot from Saina as Okuhara couldn't reach the shuttle in time. Saina leads 19-12 and is just 2 points away from winning the first game.