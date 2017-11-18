Can Cristiano Ronaldo Repeat History in Season's First Madrid Derby?

Real Madrid’s star forward and two time FIFA Best Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a bad spell at the moment and has scored only once in La Liga so far this season. Interestingly, Ronaldo went through a similar time last season and this season’s first Madrid derby is a chance to bring an end to the drought.The Real Madrid attacker has scored only one La Liga goal in seven games alongside six in the Champions League this season, while he had not scored in 41 days at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.What is also similar in terms of last season is that, Real Madrid are away to Atletico Madrid once again after the international break in November. That Madrid derby was the turning point for Cristiano Ronaldo, as he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 thrashing of their neighbours.This Saturday night, the visit to the swanky Wanda Metropolitan represents a chance for Ronaldo to turn up the style once again and return to form; something Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane would be keen on.Ronaldo had seven goals to his name between La Liga and the Champions League this time last year, the same as he does right now, and then went on to finish the season with a tally of 42 goals. While Real Madrid ended the season with a La Liga and Champions League double for the first time in more than a few decades.