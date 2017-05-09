DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Carolina Marin Wants to Become Best Women's Badminton Player
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Madrid: Spain's Carolina Marin, Rio Olympic gold medallist and two-time world badminton champion, has said that she wants to reach more milestones as a player.
"I want to be the best women's badminton player in history," Marin said in an interview with Efe on Monday.
The 23-year-old Marin will have to win two more world titles and another Olympic gold to rewrite the record books.
Marin has been on a roll recently, making three straight finals in Superseries tournaments in Asia and winning her third European title.
The Spanish badminton superstar said she felt she was now the player to beat at tournaments following her rise to the top of the sport. "The hard thing now is staying there," Marin said, adding that she still had "many dreams to achieve".
Marin is now aiming for titles in Indonesia and Australia as a springboard to another World championship in late August in Scotland.
The Spanish world No.2 said her goal had always been to break Asia's dominance over the sport.
"We've shown that we're different by taking a different path. If we had followed the path blazed by the Asians, we would always have been behind because they're the best," Marin said.
When asked what gives her an edge over her opponents, Marin said it was "the head". "With regard to my rivals, it's a strong point," Marin said.
Recommended For You
- Eugenie Bouchard Beats 'Fallen Idol' Sharapova in Madrid Open
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- SRK Makes an Interesting Revelation About Smriti's Stepdaughter
- Xiaomi to Launch Redmi 4 on May 16: Here's All You Need to Know
- IPL 2017: David Warner Thanks Fans After Win Over Mumbai Indians