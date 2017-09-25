Cavani in no Mood to Say no To Penalties; Declines €1m Offer from PSG

Neymar Jr. had no sooner joined PSG than the controversy involving another forward Edinson Cavani erupted. In the ongoing feud between the two top players of the club, the latter has reportedly rejected club president's of a €1 million bonus to allow Neymar to take penalties, according to a report in Spanish daily El Pais.The report further states that the 30-year-old striker was offered the amount, if he would finish as the top-scorer in the French Ligue. Understandably, the striker has turned down the offer.Al-Khelaifi also sent emissaries to Neymar to let up a little, “told him that he was a total player and suggested that the king of the team had to act with magnanimity”, reported El Pais. However, the Brazilian wasn’t too pleased with the idea either.The incident involving the duo took place when they had a public spat over a penalty in the game against Lyon last week, which PSG went on to win 2-0.Another incident in the game saw Cavani and Neymar disagree over who should take a free-kick with the match still goalless. Dani Alves intervened to give his compatriot the ball on that occasion, and Neymar’s strike was saved. After the match, the pair apparently had a row in the dressing room and manager Unai Emery also got involved, reported L’Equipe.