Celtic Become Scottish Premiership Champion, Remain Unbeaten
Champions Celtic became the first side to go through a 38-game Scottish Premiership season unbeaten when they defeated Hearts 2-0 at home on Sunday, with goals from Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong.
Brendan Rodgers' side, who remain on course for a domestic treble ahead of next Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, ended the league campaign with 34 wins and four draws.
Having clinched their sixth-consecutive title in April, Rodgers' side took their points tally for the season to 106 -- breaking the club record of 103 set 16 years ago.
Griffiths' powerful close-range opener equalled the club's previous best of 105 goals for a single campaign while Armstrong's second -- a rebound after Scott Sinclair's effort fell into his path -- set another record.
Their 30-point winning margin over second-placed Aberdeen, who won 6-0 at Partick Thistle on the final day, is also a record, breaking the previous 29-point gap set by Neil Lennon's side in 2013-14.
After the match, Celtic were presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy, which had been walked into the stadium by members of the club's 1967 European Cup-winning team, a week before the 50th anniversary of that success.
