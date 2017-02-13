Champions League: Bayern Munich Target Arsenal After Home Glory
Bayern Munich (Getty Images)
Berlin: Bayern Munich turn their focus on Arsenal and the Champions League on Wednesday having
effectively ended the title-race in the Bundesliga with a fifth straight-crown now theirs to lose.
With a third of the German league season still to play, Bayern hold a commanding seven-point lead as all their main
rivals lost at the weekend.
But when the sides met in Munich last December, Bayern floored Red Bull-backed Leipzig with all goals coming in a commanding first-half display in a 3-0 win.
Second-placed RB are seven points short of Bayern, but in the chasing pack Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim are at least 15 points adrift of Munich.
On Saturday, their rivals' defeats played into Bayern's hands.
But their seemingly unstoppable path to a fifth title in a row has turned the Bundesliga into a one-horse race. "If Bayern Munich wins 10 or 15 consecutive titles then it will become a problem, but we are not there yet," Christian Seifert, director of the German Football League (DFL), recently told reporters.
It has been nearly five years since Bayern's domination of German football was last questioned. Borussia Dortmund hammered them 5-2 in the German Cup final on May 12, 2012 -- a week after Borussia were confirmed league champions with Bayern eight points behind.
Since then, no German rival has got close to the Bavarians. In the 2012/13 season, with Jupp Heynckes as coach, they became the first German club to win the treble of European, league and cup titles.
Bayern won the Bundesliga with a 25-point gap over nearest rival Dortmund.
The points difference was 10 in both 2014/15 and last season as Guardiola left after losing in the Champions League
semi-finals for a third year in a row.
Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho recently took a thinly-veiled swip at Guardiola, now at Manchester City, by saying Bayern 'bought' titles in Germany before the seasons even kicked off.
Next season, Germany internationals Niklas Suele and Sebastian Rudy will be joining Bayern from Hoffenheim.
But despite their lead, Bayern have looked less than impressive under Guardiola's successor Carlo Ancelotti this season.
The Italian has yet to impose his mark on the squad he inherited with only a few changes in personnel.
