Chapecoense Sack Coach Eutropio
Chapecoense parted company with their second coach in two months on Monday.
File: Chapecoense coach Vinicius Eutropio (Getty Image)
Chapecoense parted company with their second coach in two months on Monday, releasing Vinicius Eutropio after a barren run that left them third from bottom of Brazil's Serie A table.
"Chapecoense, in agreement with coach Vinicius Eutropio, announce that he is no longer in charge of the team," the club said in a statement on Monday.
Eutropio took over in July, seven months after Vagner Mancini was hired to rebuild the club following the Medellin air disaster.
A plane carrying the team to Colombia to play Atletico Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana crashed into a mountainside outside Medellin on Nov. 29. All but six of the 77 people on board perished.
Chapcoense won just three of their 12 league games under Eutropio and are in danger of relegation from the league in which the bottom four clubs go down.
