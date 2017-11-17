Chapecoense Secure First Division Status in Brazilian Serie A

E A COMEMORAÇÃO NÃO PODIA SER DIFERENTE!! 🏹⚽💚

Chapecoense garantida no Brasileirão Série A 2018!!

Against all odds, Chapecoense bounced back in some style to secure their first division status after they beat Vitoria 2-1. The Brazilian team, which rose through the lower divisions at rapid pace, were forced to rebuild their squad after a fatal airplane crash had wiped their entire squad last year.The Brazilian club lost their squad in a tragic airplane crash on November 28th in Colombia when they were flying to play the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.With three games still to go, the win has ensured that Chapecoense will not be relegated this season. The team, who had been offered immunity from the drop for three years, not only refused that luxury but also refused to accept help from imminent footballers who were willing to return to the game to help rebuild the team.The newly rebuilt team marked this fabulous achievement with a repeat of the celebration that made them famous, as players, coaches and directors banged on the dressing room lockers and chanted "Vamos Vamos Chape."Chape began the season well and even briefly topped the Serie A table in May but fell away and used three different coaches over the course of the year.Chapecoense now stand at a healthy 10th in the Brazilian Serie A this season just ahead of Atletico Mineiro and Sao Paulo.A year ago, a video of the players celebrating in the same way after overcoming San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana semi-final was replayed on screens the world over in the wake of the plane crash.