Chawrasia at No 4, Lahiri No 5 in Asian Tour Order of Merit

Indian golfers SSP Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri are currently ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the Asian Tour Order of Merit.A big move has not happened for Chawrasia yet, but his excellent performance at the Panasonic Open India has consolidated his position on the OOM and he will be riding on his momentum going into the final weeks of the Asian Tour schedule.Chawrasia carded a total of 14-under-par 274 at the Delhi Golf Club to finish tied-2nd.The Indian golfer also took home a prize purse of USD 20,017. With his total earnings of USD 360,778, he is fourth on the OOM, ahead of compatriot Anirban Lahiri (USD 320,150) and behind Australia's Scott Hend (US$434,029).Malaysia's Gavin Green (USD 542,536) and United States' David Lipsky (USD 461,179) are in first and second respectively on the OOM."It was a good week. I missed out on another win by three shots, but overall I am playing well and that's a good sign. I am also chasing the Order Of Merit (OOM) title and playing for a place at the EurAsia Cup."There are still four more events left on the Asian Tour for me and all I need is one good week in any of these events and I could be up there," said a confident Chawrasia.This week, the Asian Tour will be heading to the USD 1 million Resorts World Manila Masters, where Chawrasia will defend his title.