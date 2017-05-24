Chelsea Cancel Victory Parade After Manchester Attack

London: Chelsea have cancelled a planned victory parade in London on Sunday in light of Monday's bomb attack in Manchester.

Antonio Conte's side won the Premier League title and could claim the double by winning Saturday's FA Cup at Wembley. Thousands of fans were expected to turn out for the parade.

"In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday," the club said in a statement.

"Given the heightened security threat announced by the (British) government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration," it said.

"We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision."

The club said black armbands would be worn by the players in Saturday's final against Arsenal and that a donation would be made to a fund supporting the victims.

An Islamist suicide bomber blew himself up and killed 22 people at a packed pop concert at Manchester Arena on Monday.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Theresa May's government announced that the security threat level had been raised to "critical" as the bomber, Salman Abedi, had probably not acted alone.