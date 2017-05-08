X
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Named Football Writers' Player of the Year
N'Golo Kante. (Getty Images)
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been named Player of the Year by the Football Writers Association(FWA) on Monday, adding to his list of accolades this season, including the PFA Player of the Year award.
Kante, who joined leaders Chelsea from champions Leicester City in July, is on course to win consecutive Premier League titles. He came out on top of 17 players that received votes, including five of his Chelsea team mates.
"It is a fantastic honour to win this award," Kante told the FWA website footballwriters.co.uk.
"With so many great players in this Chelsea squad and in the Premier League, for the Football Writers' Association to name me their Footballer of the Year is a very proud moment in my career."
May 8, 2017
