Chennai Open 2017: Bautista Agut Beats Daniil Medvedev to Clinch Title
Roberto Bautista Agut. (Getty Images)
Chennai: Number two seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain humbled Daniil Medvedev with a straight-sets victory on Sunday to take his first Chennai Open title, kicking off the new ATP season in style.
The world number 14 overcame the unseeded Russian 6-3, 6-4 in the one hour and 13-minute final in the southern Indian city of Chennai.
Medvedev, 20, was broken in the fourth game of the first set as Bautista Agut set the pace with a 3-1 lead.
Medvedev made a spirited comeback in the second set to stay level at 4-4 but Bautista Agut broke through in the ninth game to edge ahead and seal the match.
Bautista Agut, who was playing his second Chennai Open final after going down to Janko Tipsarevic in 2013, had beaten Frenchman Benoit Paire in the semi-final on Saturday.
