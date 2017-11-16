China Open: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Bow Out in Second Round
It was a bad day in the office for the star Indian shuttlers as Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out of the China Open after losing their respective second round matches in Shanghai on Thursday.
File image of Saina Nehwal. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Prannoy — who recently acquired his highest ever BWF ranking of 11 — lost to China's Cheuk Yiu Lee who is ranked 53 in the world. Lee thumped Prannoy is straight games and won the match 21-19, 21-17 in just 42 minutes to progress.
While as for Saina, she lost to World Number 4 Akane Yamaguchi in straight games. The Japanese entered the round three of competition after recording a 21-18, 21-11 win over Saina. This was also their first meeting on the international circuit.
