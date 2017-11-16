GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

China Open: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Bow Out in Second Round

It was a bad day in the office for the star Indian shuttlers as Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out of the China Open after losing their respective second round matches in Shanghai on Thursday.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 16, 2017, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China Open: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Bow Out in Second Round
File image of Saina Nehwal. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: It was a bad day in the office for the star Indian shuttlers as Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out of the China Open after losing their respective second round matches in Shanghai on Thursday.

Prannoy — who recently acquired his highest ever BWF ranking of 11 — lost to China's Cheuk Yiu Lee who is ranked 53 in the world. Lee thumped Prannoy is straight games and won the match 21-19, 21-17 in just 42 minutes to progress.

While as for Saina, she lost to World Number 4 Akane Yamaguchi in straight games. The Japanese entered the round three of competition after recording a 21-18, 21-11 win over Saina. This was also their first meeting on the international circuit.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES