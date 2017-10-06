GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

China Open: Simona Halep Eyes Top Spot, Enters Semis

Simona Halep took a step nearer overhauling Garbine Muguruza as world number one when the Romanian raced into the semi-finals of the China Open on Friday.

AFP

Updated:October 6, 2017, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China Open: Simona Halep Eyes Top Spot, Enters Semis
Simona Halep. (Getty Images)
Beijing: Simona Halep took a step nearer overhauling Garbine Muguruza as world number one when the Romanian raced into the semi-finals of the China Open on Friday.

The second-ranked Halep eased past Russia's unseeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in 69 minutes in Beijing and will face compatriot Sorana Cirstea or Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the last four.

The Spaniard Muguruza's short stay at the top is under severe threat after she bowed out in the first round in the Chinese capital with a virus.

Halep is in red-hot form and claimed the scalp of former number one Maria Sharapova in the previous round -- beating the Russian at the eighth attempt.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria was the first into the semi-finals of the men's draw when he battled past the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-2.

Dimitrov will play John Isner or world number one Rafael Nadal in the last four.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES