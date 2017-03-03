Chinese Super League Live Streaming: Where to Watch in India
Representational Image. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Chinese Super League 2017 season kicks off on Saturday and for the first time, the matches are being telecast live in India.
In the first match Guanzhou R&F play against Tianjin Quanjiang at 1.00 pm. The match sees former Yugoslav great Dragan Stoikovitch in a managerial role, pitting his wits against 2006 Italian World Cup winning hero Fabio Cannavaro.
The match will be telecast live on Discovery's new sports channel (DSport).
In another match which will be telecast live on Sunday, the world's highest paid footballer -- Argentinian Carlos Tevez -- will display his skills for the first time for the
Shanghai team.
Confronting him will be the Brazilian pair of Ramires and Tixeira, on the Jiangsu side. Shanghai Shenhua play against Jiangsu Suning on Sunday at 5.00 pm live on DSPORT.
Thirteeen out of the league's 16 teams are managed by foreign coaches, including 2002 World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari, English Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini, multiple German Bundesliga champion Felix Magath and former Chelsea, Porto and Zenit St. Petersburg manager Andre Villas-Boas.
