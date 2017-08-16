Cincinnati Masters: Leander Paes Turns to Alexander Zverev for Help

Alexander Zverev paired on Tuesday with 44-year-old Indian doubles legend Leander Paes and lost to Spain's Feliciano and Marc Lopez 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-6, in a jam-packed outer stadium match."He needs someone very high ranked to get in those tournaments. He asked me if I can help him out, I'm like, yeah, sure," Zverev said. "I know him quite well. He's a good guy. Unfortunately we lost, but it was fun."Zverev said his doubles appearances will be "not very often."What he will do often is play Brazil's Marcelo Melo in FIFA '17 video games during lulls."I think winning in FIFA in the evenings is way important for me, just because mentally that helps me way more than winning Masters. Who cares about that, really?" Zverev said with a smile to a question from Melo.Zverev claims to overcome huge edges for Melo in team selection, he taking underdogs while the South American grabs the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester United."We play completely random," Zverev said. "Most of the time he gets something like a five-star team and I get an Arabic team which has one star. And I still beat him."