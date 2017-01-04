Coach Oltmans Said HIL Performance Will Help Earn Spot in Senior Team: Harjeet

New Delhi: Harjeet Singh and his boys might have already won the hearts of hockey fans in the country with their world title winning performance in the junior men’s hockey World Cup, but the true test awaits for them as they gear up to play in the Hockey India League (HIL) — starting January 21 in Mumbai.

India colts skipper Harjeet Singh said that coach Roelant Oltmans had told the boys ahead of the junior World Cup that doing well in the league would bring them closer to their dream of representing the senior national team.

“When coach Oltmans joined our camp ahead of the junior World Cup, he had a meeting with the team where he said that while the junior World Cup performance will be a stepping stone for many of us as it’s only the start of our career, how we play in the HIL against some of the top names in world hockey will be crucial in terms of our selection for the senior men’s camp,” revealed Harjeet.

Harjeet went on to add how Oltmans asked the players not to put the foot off the pedal after the World Cup win and stay focused going into the HIL.

“After the celebration party post the final match, coach met with the entire team for 10 minutes (which is a regular ritual we follow) and told us that we have created history by winning the title, but our careers don’t end with this.

“Our aim should be to make the cut for the senior squad and how we perform in the HIL will be closely monitored by the national selectors,” the Delhi Waveriders player said.

While Harjeet, who was part of the senior team that won the historic silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in London last year, feels that the entire junior team put up a great show at the World Cup, he hopes that the implementation of a development squad will ensure this talent is not wasted.

“While I personally feel every player in the junior squad is worthy of a spot in the senior men’s camp, I know it’s virtually not possible for everyone to make the cut as the senior team is already a well-balanced unit.

“Hence, I feel that having a development squad will be great in terms of ensuring the hard work put in by the junior team and the coaching staff in making us world champions doesn’t go waste,” the 20-year-old said.

Even though the juniors will be under pressure to perform in the HIL, Harjeet feels the boys have the aptitude to not let the pressure affect the game.

“Initially we would feel the pressure of playing with or against stalwart players, but after three editions, that feeling has subsided. Thanks to the constant meetings, often one-on-one, with HIL team coaches who urge us to play our natural game and not worry about the mistakes we make or let the fact that we are playing against big names in hockey affect our game.

“I personally used to feel this pressure but my coaches in Delhi Waveriders Cedric D’Souza and Baljeet Singh Saini helped me overcome this fear,” he said.