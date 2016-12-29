Coach PR Sondhi Conveys Displeasure to Aamir
Former coach PR Sondhi is unhappy with the portrayal of the coach in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal'. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Phagwara: Former Indian wrestling coach PR Sondhi has conveyed his ‘displeasure’ to film star Aamir Khan for allegedly demeaning the character of wrestling coach in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’.
Phagwara-based Sondhi, who had trained the Phogat sisters ahead of their participation in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is miffed with the film makers for showing a character modelled after him in a poor light.
“I told Aamir that the film was good and will boost sports, especially wrestling, particularly in North India, besides its being a feminist statement on equality of girls with boys in a region where the social evil of female foeticide was prevalent,” he said.
“However, I also told Aamir that portrayal of the coach in negative role had hurt me hugely,” he said.
“I also told him that Aamir or Director Nitesh Tiwari should have talked to me about it,” he said.
“We discussed wrestling but nothing about the portrayal of coach was discussed,” Sondhi claimed.
He said that Aamir heard him patiently during his telephonic conversation.
“I hope Aamir will again ring me up to clear my objection to the ‘villainous’ portrayal of coach as it had downgraded coaches as a class and (he) will say sorry for it,” he said.
“Aamir is a good actor, good film maker and a good person. I am his fan. I don’t know how he has committed this mistake,” a perturbed Sondhi said.
In the movie, Sondhi’s character — PR Kadam played by Girish Kulkarni — is shown locking up Mahavir Phogat, portrayed by Aamir, in a store room during Geeta’s gold medal bout in the 55kg category.
“No such thing happened at all,” said Sondhi emphatically.
“There were five other coaches. There were wrestling officials and media. If anything like it had happened, it must have been picked by media,” argued Sondhi.
“Besides, Mahavir is a thorough gentleman who never interfered during coaching of his daughters who were trained alongwith other girls,” he said.
He said that he was aware that few fictional events were added to make the film entertaining, but it should not have been at his expense.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds