Compound Archers Win Gold at World Cup Stage I
(Getty Images)
The Indian men's compund archery team today won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I, beating Colombia in the final here.
The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians.
The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.
The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge
triumphant.
The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.
