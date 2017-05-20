X

1-min read

Compound Archers Win Gold at World Cup Stage I

PTI

Updated: May 20, 2017, 11:28 AM IST
(Getty Images)

The Indian men's compund archery team today won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I, beating Colombia in the final here.

The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians.

The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge
triumphant.

The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 11:28 AM IST
