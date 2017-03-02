Confederations Cup 2017: FIFA Dismisses Security, Pitch Fears

Moscow: FIFA on Thursday shrugged off hooliganism and pitch fears for the Confederations Cup in Russia this June, insisting the World Cup warm-up event will be a "festival of football".

"We trust in the arrangements that the authorities are going to put in place for the Confederations and the World Cup," Colin Smith, the head of FIFA's operational commission, said after a four-day tour of venues.

"And we've got trust that everything will be done right."

Fears of fan violence at the Confederations Cup this year and 2018 World Cup were heightened by clashes involving Russian supporters at Euro 2016 in France.

Moscow has pledged a zero tolerance approach to crack down on troublemakers and football's world governing body said it was sure only genuine fans would be allowed to participate.

"These tournaments are the festivals of football. They're supported by the real football fans. And that is by far the vast, majority of people," Smith said.

"There's no place in such festivals for those who are not here to support the game."

During their visit to Russia the FIFA delegation focused on the state of the pitches at the four arenas set to host the competition this year.

Inspectors last year said the retractable pitch at the 68,000-seater Saint Petersburg Arena -- which is set to hold the opening and final games of the Confederations Cup -- was unstable and not fit for matches.

"We have a full programme in place and we have our own pitch consultants to monitor, to advise and to be involved in the process of preparations," Smith said.

Smith said that he was sure that the Saint Petersburg pitch would be "top class" and that the surface at the stadium in the central Russian city of Kazan would be "up to the required level".