Cooper Praises Indian Team for Making it to AFC Asian Cup
England Under-17 football team coach Steve Cooper on Wednesday praised the Indian senior team for making it to the AFC Asian Cup to be held at the UAE in 2019
India in action against Ghana. (FIFA/Twitter)
Kolkata: England Under-17 football team coach Steve Cooper on Wednesday praised the Indian senior team for making it to the AFC Asian Cup to be held at the UAE in 2019. Cooper, who is in regular contact with Indian coach Stephen Constantine, said he has already congratulated him.
"I speak to Stephen regularly. We have become friends," said Cooper after his boys defeated Brazil 3-1 to make their maiden entry into the tournament final. "He texted me a couple of times today and I texted him back. I congratulated him for his wonderful achievement few weeks ago. Excellent achievement for him and his team," said Cooper.
India defeated Macau 4-1 earlier this month to make the cut for the AFC Asian Cup. India had last taken part in the final round of the tourney six years ago in Qatar.
