Copa Del Rey: Atletico Madrid Survive Scare to Advance

Madrid: Atletico Madrid lost 2-3 to Las Palmas in the second leg of their Copa del Rey's Round of 16 tie, but advanced in the football tournament 4-3 on aggregate.

For Atletico, goals from Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa in the second leg here on Tuesday were enough for them to qualify for the next round, reports Efe.

Having lost 0-2 at home in the first leg, Las Palmas began the night very much as the underdogs.

The teams held each other scoreless for the first 45 minutes. Griezmann broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second half, capitalising on a great ball from Nicolas Gaitan.

Marko Livaja, with an outstanding individual effort, equalised for the visitors in the 56th minute only to see Angel Correa make it 2-1 for the hosts just four minutes later.

Las Palmas, however, didn't fold and Livaja brought his side level with a goal in the 88th minute with an assist from Mateo Garcia.

Garcia then scored in the final minute of regulation time to give Las Palmas a 3-2 second leg win.