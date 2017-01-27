Copa Del Rey: Barcelona to Play Atletico Madrid in Semi-Finals
Madrid: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were drawn together in the Spanish Cup semi-finals on Friday in what promises to be the latest thrilling clash between the sides.
Celta Vigo drew Alaves in the other home and away semi-final to be played February 1 and 8.
The most recent cup meeting between Barca and Atletico saw the Madrid outfit win a Champions League quarter-final (1-2, 2-0) last April.
The last time the pair met in the Copa del Rey, as the Spanish Cup is named, Barcelona won (1-0, 3-2) and went on to lift the trophy in 2015 which they successfully defended last season.
Semi-Finals
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
Celta Vigo v Alaves
