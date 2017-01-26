Copa Del Rey: Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Unfazed Despite Exit

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane keept a brave face despite seeing his side's hopes of winning three trophies evaporated with a 3-4 aggregate defeat to Celta Vigo in the King's Cup football tournament.

A thrilling return leg in Vigo ended 2-2 on Wednesday. Celta won 2-1 in Madrid a week ago.

"I think that what we have to do now is rest and realise that the Cup is in the past and that we have a league game ahead of us (against Real Sociedad) on Sunday," said Zidane.

"We are going to continue fighting to win the remaining two competitions," he said.

Zidane looked back over the two Cup ties insisting his side had "fought hard and we were not able to go through. Although I am happy with that we all did."

"It is annoying to go out after playing as we did, we played a serious game and with personality and always looking to win and it is a shame that we were not able to get what we wanted," he continued.

Although he didn't want to blame anyone, Zidane commented that missed chances had been Madrid's downfall.

"We have had chances in recent games and not taken them and I am not sure why, but I am not worried or angry about what happened. We will turn this around," he assured.