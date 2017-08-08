Coutinho to Barcelona: Club Directors In England to Finalise Deal - Reports

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's resistance will be tested soon as reports suggest that FC Barcelona is upping the ante in their efforts to get Brazilian mid-fielder Philippe Coutinho on board before the transfer window closes on August 31.European media houses are abuzz with news of the Catalan club directors arriving in England in an attempt to close the deal so the player can make his debut against Real Madrid on Sunday.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had earlier told Barcelona they are wasting their time trying to sign the Brazilian playmaker, no matter the offer.Klopp has already rejected an opening offer for £72million and a second offer closer to £80m also failed to convince.With the Catalan club getting an astronomical amount from Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar's transfer, Barcelona have the necessary funds to tempt the Anfield club further.Liverpool sold Luis Suarez to Barca and Raheem Sterling to Manchester City in recent years but Klopp bristled when asked if he had received assurances from the board that Coutinho would not be next.Although reports have surfaced recently about Coutinho himself wanting to make the switch to Spain and join the like of Messi and former Liverpool hitman Suarez.