Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Five-match Ban for Pushing Referee

Cristiano Ronaldo was hit with a five-match ban by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Monday for pushing the referee after being sent-off in Real Madrid's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup, first leg win over Barcelona on Sunday.The World Player of the Year received an automatic one-match ban for his dismissal and an extra four games for his reaction as "a sign of his disapproval" the RFEF said in a statement.Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute and had an almost immediate impact on the match as he netted Real Madrid's second goal with a wonderful strike from 30-yards out, which beat Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen.The goal came on a counter attack, just a few minutes after Lionel Messi had cancelled out Gerard Pique's first-half own goal from the penalty spot.Moments later Ronaldo ran into free space, yet again on a lightening quick Madrid counter-attack. The Portuguese was running towards the goal when Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti tried to tackle Ronaldo. There was slight contact between the two men and Ronaldo went down inside the penalty-box looking for a penalty.The referee though penalised Ronaldo for diving and showed him a second yellow which resulted in the Portuguese getting the marching orders. Ronaldo was earlier booked after taking his shirt off after scoring Real's first game.RFEF issued Ronaldo with a 3,005 euro ($3,543.20) fine and a four-match suspension in addition to the automatic one-game ban the player was due to serve for his red card.Ronaldo, who struck a spectacular second goal for a dominant Madrid, will miss the Super Cup second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday and the club's first four La Liga matches.Having featured in the Confederations Cup for Portugal, the striker only returned to training earlier this month. He came on as a substitute in the UEFA Super Cup win over Manchester United on August 8.