Cristiano Ronaldo Wants 7 Ballon D'Or Titles & As Many Children

Real Madrid’s jersey number 7 and super star forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he is over the obsession of individual awards, but wants seven children.The Portugese captain told L'Equipe that by the end of his career he wants to finish with seven Ballon d’Or awards, and seven children along with that."I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or titles. As long as I play, I'll have the ambition to win all I can.”It was only earlier in the week that Ronaldo became a father for the fourth time when his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to a daughter.Ronaldo who already has four Ballon D’Or titles to his name is considered to be the favourite to add one more next month, says he has his sights set on more, even as family has taken on a greater importance in recent years.Speaking about the awards, Real Madrid's No. 7 said "I'm not worried about it anymore. I'm 32, nearly 33. My world isn't only about football. There are other important things.”"With the Ballon d'Or, I know the panel is still voting. I'm confident. I'm confident of winning, not worried.”"If you ask me if I want to win it, I'll obviously tell you yes. I know what a fifth Ballon d'Or would mean for posterity.”"So, my dream is the fifth Ballon d'Or. And, next year, there will be another one to look for."The Real Madrid attacker though will have to up his game soon in la Liga and the UEFA Champions League as he has scored only one La Liga goal in seven games alongside six in the Champions League.The Spanish champions who stand third in La Liga are eight points adrift of the leaders Barcelona and are also level on points with Atletico Madrid, who they play on Saturday."Pretty good. Not perfect, but good! I'm happy and I feel good. We dropped some points in the league but, in the Champions League, we're OK," he said. "It's only the start of the season and there are a lot of matches left to play. You have to stay calm and continue to work, because it's obvious we can do better.”"Things will change; I'm not worried. Other people are more so than me. I'm in 'delta mode,' if you know what I mean: calm, serene. Two years ago, it was the same situation; last year, the same. And this year, it starts again."Ronaldo’s goal drought has been the topic of much conversation so far this season, but the forward refused to admit that he is frustrated, saying: "I don't agree with what people are saying about me. People don't know the difference between playing well, playing OK and not scoring goals.”"I'm looked at as a goal machine, like a guy who has to score all the time. If that isn't the case, nobody cares if I've played well or not, I'm only judged on scoring.”"I accept the criticism, but I don't agree with it. That's why I avoid reading or hearing what is said about me. But I have no choice but to accept it; I can't control the world."