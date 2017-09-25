Cristiano Ronaldo's Message to Deceased Fan's Family
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of solidarity to the family of one of his young fans who was killed in Mexico’s earthquake.
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Getty Images)
Portugese captain and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of solidarity to the family of one of his young fans who was killed in Mexico’s earthquake.
The forward took to social media and posted a photo of himself holding a Real Madrid jersey with the message “To my No. 1 fan, Santiago.”
Spanish media said the message written on the jersey was in reference to Santiago Flores, the boy killed in a school crushed by Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
The boy’s family reportedly wrote to Ronaldo after the boy’s passed away to tell the Real Madrid forward that Santiago was a very passionate fan.
Ronaldo wrote in his Twitter post on Sunday that “in this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago’s family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones.”
Atletico Madrid said Saturday it was donating 50,000 euros ($59,700) to aid those affected by the earthquake.
En este momento de dolor, envío a la familia de Santiago y a todas las familias que han perdido sus seres queridos un enorme abrazo. pic.twitter.com/odD28aFPfv— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 24, 2017
Atletico Madrid said Saturday it was donating 50,000 euros ($59,700) to aid those affected by the earthquake.
