Cristiano Ronaldo's Message to Deceased Fan's Family

En este momento de dolor, envío a la familia de Santiago y a todas las familias que han perdido sus seres queridos un enorme abrazo. pic.twitter.com/odD28aFPfv — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 24, 2017

Portugese captain and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of solidarity to the family of one of his young fans who was killed in Mexico’s earthquake.The forward took to social media and posted a photo of himself holding a Real Madrid jersey with the message “To my No. 1 fan, Santiago.”Spanish media said the message written on the jersey was in reference to Santiago Flores, the boy killed in a school crushed by Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.The boy’s family reportedly wrote to Ronaldo after the boy’s passed away to tell the Real Madrid forward that Santiago was a very passionate fan.Ronaldo wrote in his Twitter post on Sunday that “in this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago’s family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones.”Atletico Madrid said Saturday it was donating 50,000 euros ($59,700) to aid those affected by the earthquake.