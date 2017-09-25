GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cristiano Ronaldo's Message to Deceased Fan's Family

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of solidarity to the family of one of his young fans who was killed in Mexico’s earthquake.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 25, 2017, 4:36 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Getty Images)
Portugese captain and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of solidarity to the family of one of his young fans who was killed in Mexico’s earthquake.

The forward took to social media and posted a photo of himself holding a Real Madrid jersey with the message “To my No. 1 fan, Santiago.”

Spanish media said the message written on the jersey was in reference to Santiago Flores, the boy killed in a school crushed by Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

The boy’s family reportedly wrote to Ronaldo after the boy’s passed away to tell the Real Madrid forward that Santiago was a very passionate fan.

Ronaldo wrote in his Twitter post on Sunday that “in this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago’s family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones.”




Atletico Madrid said Saturday it was donating 50,000 euros ($59,700) to aid those affected by the earthquake.
