Cue Slam: Indian Cue Sports' Big Opportunity

After years of wait, India will finally stage a big ticket cue sports league in August. Here's a look at what to expect,Snooker was born in India in the early 19th Century as a young British Army Lieutenant, Neville Chamberlain invented the sport while experimenting with the classic game of black pool. He added multi colored balls to the existing 15 red and black balls in his barrack in the small town of Jabalpur in MP and experimented with the game only to give birth to a copletely new format of Cue Sport called Snooker!. Though the rules of the game were evolved much later when Chamberlain shifted his base to Ooty and he formulated the points system as well as fixed the rules of the game.While he developed this new format of Cue Sport at the prestigious Ooty Club, which was popularly termed "Snooty Ooty" for its exclusivity, the game founds its name, Snooker from here as well. What started off as an experiment soon become the most popular games to be played among the British Soldiers in India. And over the time Cue Sports have close to 2.5 million estimated amateur players in India currently.- 42 World Titles over the Years- Asia Games (4 editions)- 5 Gold I 4 Silver I 6 Bronze Medals-1 Padma Bhushan Awardee-3 Padma Shri Awardees-2 Rajiv Ghandhi Khel Ratna Awardess-4 Dronacharya Awardees-13 Arjuna Awardees-1 Dhyan Chand AwardeeIndian Cue Masters League in association with Billiards and Snookers Federation of India (BSFI) is organized by SportsLive Entertainment, who are also the official license holders of the Premier Badminton League (PBL), have acquired long-term rights for Cue Slam. While BSFI will provide technical support and help in acquiring players, Sportzlive will be responsible for managing and executing the league.