Kripa Shankar Bishnoi's golden days as an athlete are well past him. A wrestler, who won gold medals for India at the 2005 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, Kripa Shankar took to coaching after hanging his boots.

The 40-year old, who has won the prestigious Arjuna Award as well, was busy training his wards at a camp in Indore in early 2015, when suddenly his telephone rang. The voice from the other side said, "...we are calling from Aamir Khan productions and Aamir wants to meet you for his upcoming movie Dangal.”

The unassuming coach thought somebody was playing a prank, he laughed saying, "Kyun Mazaak Kar Rahe Ho" (why are you joking with me?), and disconnected the call. But when he received a call from the same number with the same message again, a few days later, Kripa Shankar knew his life was about to change forever.

"I took it as a prank call, laughed and disconnected. When I heard the name of the movie Dangal for the second time, I could recall there is a movie by that name in the pipeline. They gave me an appointment with Aamir Khan at a date later in the month and sent me tickets for Mumbai," Kripa Shankar told News18.com in an exclusive interview.

His first meeting with Aamir Khan left him astonished. Knowing the fact that he had been called in to provide expert advice on the sport, Kripa Shankar was all set to give some wrestling 'gyaan', but instead, the actor left him impressed with his knowledge of the sport.

"While I was interacting with camerapersons and crew member, I saw Aamir sir and Nitesh Tiwari (director of Dangal movie) coming from the other end. He greeted me with a sweet smile. I had always seen him in movies, but that was a different experience," he said.

"He started throwing questions at me and I was stunned to hear the questions. It seemed I am speaking to a world-class wrestler. He was asking technical questions about the sport. He was all prepared. He showed me videos of renowned foreign wrestlers in his mobile phone as well. He had already done his home work," he added.

According to Kripa Shankar, the veteran actor had decided to feature Indian female wrestlers in Dangal, as he thought actors may not justify the role of a wrestler on the big screen. The makers of Dangal approached Commonwealth Games Gold medallists Puja Dhanda, Shilpi Shehron and Sarita. After the audition, Aamir personally asked them to suggest a trainer's name, who could teach him and the others the art of wrestling.

"All three of them took my name at once," an elated Kripa Shankar said.

"After that session with me over wrestling, Aamir changed his mind and gave me the responsibility to choose Gita and Babita look-a-like actresses and train them."

Kripa Shankar was determined to put in everything he had learnt in his entire wrestling career. "It was a tough task for me but I enjoyed it thoroughly. I had to train people who did not belong to the world of wrestling."

"The producers had shortlisted some girls for the role of Geeta and Babita and I tested their ability to react to different physical challenges. Fatima Sana Shaikh passed the test easily. She was very quick. After that Sanya Malhotra also passed the test," he said.

It wasn't just a test for those girls. It was for Kripa Shankar as well and he too passed the first one easily, but the real task was ahead of him -- training Aamir Khan, who had put on weight to the extent of 98 kilos, in order to play the role of an old Mahavir Singh Phogat.

"When I saw Aamir for the first time I was really tensed as I wasn’t sure if he would be able to wrestle. After all, thanks to his belly, he wasn’t even able to tie his shoe lace. His thighs and face was full of fat. He used to be out of breath after tying his shoe laces," Kripa Shankar recalled.



"During the training session, I observed him closely. He had flexibility and muscle power, but lacked stamina. He used to get tired early because of the fat," he said.

But things started getting easier with time as Aamir Khan started to lose weight to get in shape to play the younger character.

Kripa Shankar knew Aamir demanded perfection in his movie and he was determined to help them ensure that the wrestling shots looked authentic. The trainer was well aware of the training schedules, methods and style of Indian wrestling team for the Rio Olympics and he decided to train the actors the same way.

"The training procedures were same as that of the Indian team for the Rio Olympics. The only difference was the intensity. We reduced the intensity of the training," the Arjuna-awardee said.

The 2005 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship double gold medallist wanted Sania and Fatima to imitate the Phogat sisters - Geeta and Babita. For that, he prepared the same schedule for the actors, as the Phogat sisters go through.

"I wanted to give Sania and Fatima a mirror image of Geeta and Babita. The Phogat sisters first run for an hour and 45 minutes and then engage in one hour of cross country running. Fatima and Sania used to go through the same," Kripa Shankar said.



"I gave them imitation training too. I made them watch wrestlers’ videos and made them imitate those before learning the techniques," he added.

The major setback came when Fatima got her rib bone fractured during the training session. "There was a minor fracture in her ribs. Doctor advised her 40-day rest. Everybody was shocked after this incident, but I had already told them to be ready for these things. These things are normal in wrestling."

"I gave her (Fatima) a week’s break and then started again. I asked her to go through the normal training. So that her body doesn’t get stiff. By the time she recovered, she was fit too and we resumed the wrestling training where we had stopped," he added.

Kripa Shankar knew it was very tough for Fatima and Saniya, who had no sporting background, to warm up to the style and technique of a sport as physical as wrestling, but he is extremely proud of the two girls' efforts and dedication.

"I had already seen the screening and the rough cut of the movie. After returning to Indore, I watched the movie again. It was an astonishing performance by Fatima and Sania. I was so delighted after seeing their skills and acting," Kripa Shankar said.

On a lighter note, Kripa Shankar said Fatima and Saniya had robbed the country of medals at the Olympics by choosing to become actresses and not wrestlers.

"Had they been wrestlers, they could have won an Olympic medal. They are extremely talented. Wrestling needs athletes like Saniya and Fatima," he explained.

Kripa Shankar is a famous man now. His Commonwealth Championship medals in 2005 and 2007 may have given him fame, but his role in making 'Dangal' the success it has already been touted to become, is sure to take him places in the days to come and the sport of wrestling as he hopes.



"Dangal will inspire a lot of youngsters in our country. I have received calls from England, Canada, US and many countries. People are asking me to join their academies and train the upcoming wrestlers. I have been playing for India and will always serve my country. I am employed in Railways and serving my country will be my first priority", an emotional Kripa Shankar said.