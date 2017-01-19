Dangal Hero Mahavir Phogat Plans Sports Complex in Native Village

Gurgaon: In the limelight after a blockbuster biopic depicting his struggles to raise champion wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, Mahavir Phogat plans to establish a sports complex in his village in Haryana to groom more youngsters.

The former wrestler and coach wants to open his own 'Mahavir Phogat' sports complex in the surrounding area of his Balali village in Bhiwani.

"I am not financially strong to open a school-cum-sports academy in my native district Bhiwani as my earning depends on agriculture. I met Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh recently and requested him to establish a stadium in my village which he accepted," Phogat told PTI.

"My dream is to give India more medals in wrestling. Right now I train students on a small traditional clay 'Akhada' in my home where 30 students come," he said.

"I need financial aid of Rs 5-6 crore and 10 acres land from the Haryana Government and other private sports companies' sponsorship so that I can make my own sports academy to groom young talent under my watch," he added.