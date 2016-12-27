Dangal: Trainer Reveals Behind the Scene Stories
Image credit: Kripa Shankar Bishnoi.
A wrestler, who won gold medals for India at the 2005 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, Kripa Shankar took to coaching after hanging his boots.
The Indore-based wrestler and winner of the prestigious Arjuna award trained Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar for the movie Dangal.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, movie Dangal is based on the life of former India wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who coached his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.
In this video released by UTV Motion Pictures, Aamir Khan, director Nitesh Tiwari and trainer Kripa Shankar Bishnoi share their experience on the transformation and training of Dangal's Dhaakad Girls - Fatima, Sanya, Zaira and Suhani.
WATCH:
