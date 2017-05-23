David Beckham to Play 7 Matches Across 7 Continents in 13 Days

New Delhi: Legendary English football player David Beckham is all-set to play seven matches across seven continents over a period of 13 days for his new TV show titled David Beckham - For the Love of the Game which is scheduled to air on May 28.

The special series will see Beckham travel around the world in a span of just under two weeks and following his return to United Kingdom, the former Manchester United star will take part in his own star-studded UNICEF fund raising match at Old Trafford.

The sporting icon will visit some of the remotest locations of the world to play football, meet some of the less fortunate people and discover their struggles and stories.

From the earthquake hit school in Nepal to tribes in the jungles of Papua New Guinea to women’s soccer team in Miami, Beckham will travel the world to discover how the love for football unites all.

(David Beckham in Punta Arenas, Chile, ahead of a flight to Union Glacier, Antarctica. Image Courtesy: BBC)

(David Beckham enjoying the game at Ali Addeh Refugee Camp in Djibouti. Image Courtesy: BBC)

(David Beckham sits with children from Villa 1-11-14 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Image Courtesy: BBC)

David Beckham stops to take a photograph with the indigenous tribesmen in Kur Kur, Western Highlands Province, Papua New Guinea. (Image Courtesy: BBC)

(David Beckham high-fives a young girl in Ali Addeh refugee camp, Djibouti. Image Courtesy: BBC)

Beckham is widely regarded as one of the best footballers ever and he played for some of the best clubs in Europe during an illustrious career that spanned over 20 years.

Beckham broke onto the scene as an integral part of the famous Manchester United's class of 93, and he went on to become the first Englishman to win league titles in four different countries — Manchester United (England), Real Madrid (Spain), La Galaxy (USA) and France (PSG).

Beckham also represented the English national side in 117 matches, scoring 17 and assisting 36 in the process.