X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
David Moyes Resigns As Sunderland Manager
(Getty Images)
Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
Moyes, who arrived at the Stadium of Light at the start of the campaign, had said earlier this month he would stay in charge next term but the Scot has decided to leave after a meeting with the board in London on Monday.
"I would like to thank (chairman) Ellis Short and the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club," Moyes, 54, said in a statement.
“I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League”.
Sunderland finished bottom of the standings with 24 points after only six victories in 38 games, scoring 29 goals.
First Published: May 22, 2017, 11:12 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Sunny Deol Shares Son Karan Deol's Photo From His First Day at Shoot
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Sonam Kapoor's Recent Look At Cannes Is Giving Us Major Beach Envy
- Batting At 4 Won't Affect CT Preparation: Rohit
- Aaradhaya Steals the Thunder From Mom Aishwarya at Cannes 2017