David Moyes Takes Over at West Ham United After Bilic Exit

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

West Ham United have appointed David Moyes as their manager following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.Croatian Bilic was sacked on Monday following a meeting with club officials as West Ham dropped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool left them with two wins in 11 league games."It's a big job we have in hand now but I'm sure with everybody together we can get the right results between now and the end of the season," Moyes said in a video on West Ham's Twitter account.Moyes who was in India during the FIFA U-17 World Cup as part of the expert panel on the official broadcast, was the manager of the now relegated Sunderland last season and had stepped down at the end of the season.Prior to that he was with Real Sociedad in Spain where he was shown the door after continued dismal performances.Moyes – also called ‘The Chosen One’ when he replaced the inimitable Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, could not survive the full 2013/14 season at Old Trafford.The former Everton man’s first assignment with the beleaguered West Ham United will be away at Watford after the international break on November 19.