Davis Cup, India vs New Zealand Live Score: Day 1 in Pune

Catch all the live action of the Day 1 of the Davis Cup clash between India and New Zealand in Pune.
Preview:
Yuki Bhambri, ranked 368, will open India's campaign against New Zealand's number one player Finn Tearney, ranked 414.
While Ramkumar Ramanathan (206) will take on Jose Statham (417) in the second singles.
Feb 3, 2017 5:01 pm (IST)
Feb 3, 2017 4:48 pm (IST)
SECOND SET!
Yuki Bhambri wins second set 6-4 against New Zealand's Finn Tearney.
Feb 3, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)
Feb 3, 2017 4:34 pm (IST)
Yuki Bhambri takes 4-3 lead in the second set against Finn Tearney.
Feb 3, 2017 4:21 pm (IST)
Yuki takes breaks to take 3-2 lead in the second set against NZ's Finn Tearney.
Feb 3, 2017 4:19 pm (IST)
TWO break points for Yuki. Pressure on Finn Tearney.
Feb 3, 2017 4:18 pm (IST)
ACE! Third ace of the match from Yuki. An easy point for him.
Feb 3, 2017 4:14 pm (IST)
Feb 3, 2017 4:13 pm (IST)
Pressure! Yuki is putting pressure on Finn Tearney. The Indian leads 2-0 in the second set.
Feb 3, 2017 3:58 pm (IST)
FIRST SET:
Yuki Bhambri wins first set 6-4 against New Zealand's Finn Tearney.
Feb 3, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)
40-0 in favour of Yuki. Set point for him.
Feb 3, 2017 3:55 pm (IST)
Enforced error! Third one from Yuki in the first set. But he is leading 5-4 in the first set.
Feb 3, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)
Well played! Yuki breaks to take 4-3 lead in the first set.
Feb 3, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)
Feb 3, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
Excellent show from Yuki. He makes 3-3 in the first set.
Can the Indian win the first set against New Zealand's Finn Tearney.
Feb 3, 2017 3:39 pm (IST)
Finn Tearney breaks to take 3-2 lead in the first set against Yuki Bhambri.
Feb 3, 2017 3:31 pm (IST)
Finn somehow manages to holds his serve after giving away two break points and now takes a 2-1 lead in the first set.
Feb 3, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)
Break Point squandered by Yuki as the Indian went for an over-ambitious forehand winner but it lands almost 5 feet wide of the baseline.
Feb 3, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)
Couple of forehand winners give Yuki the edge in the game again as he leads 0-30.
Feb 3, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)
Finn breaks Yuki's serves straightaway in the next game. The first set in now locked at 1-1 with the Kiwi to serve now.
Feb 3, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)
First blood to India, as Yuki breaks his opponent in the first game itself.
Feb 3, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)
It is a historic day for tennis fans in Pune as the city is hosting a Davis Cup tie after 43 long years.
Feb 3, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)
The first match is just about to begin and in action will be ace Indian tennis player Yuki Bhmabri.
Feb 3, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)
Feb 3, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)
Feb 3, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)
Legend Leander Paes will be action on the second day i.e tomorrow in the doubles leg.
Feb 3, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)
While Ramkumar Ramanathan (206) will take on Jose Statham (417) in the second singles.
Feb 3, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)
Yuki Bhambri, ranked 368, will open India's campaign against New Zealand's number one player Finn Tearney, ranked 414.
Feb 3, 2017 2:53 pm (IST)
Looking at the draw, India should be taking home a 2-0 lead after the end of play on Day-1.