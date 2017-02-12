Davis Cup Umpire Hit by Ball Undergoes Surgery
Image credit: Getty Images.
Paris: French tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas, hit in the eye by a ball fired by Canadian Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup tie against Great Britain, has undergone surgery on a fractured eye socket.
Sources told AFP that the 35-year-old's retina and cornea were undamaged but confirmed a report in L'Equipe sports daily that the Frenchman required surgery.
Shapovalov, 17, handed Britain the Davis Cup tie when he was disqualified against Kyle Edmund last Sunday for bashing the ball in frustration and inadvertently catching Gabas in the eye.
Gabas, initially taken to hospital in Ottawa as a precaution, was left with bruising and swelling. Tennis authorities imposed a 7,000 dollar (6.250 euro) fine on Shapovalov who apologised over the incident.
