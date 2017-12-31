GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
De Bruyne Carried Off at Palace as Jesus Also Suffers Injury

Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher late in Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus also leaving the pitch injured and in tears

Reuters

Updated:December 31, 2017, 8:49 PM IST
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne lies injured and receives medical attention. (Reuters)
London: Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher late in Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus also leaving the pitch injured and in tears.

Belgium international De Bruyne, who has been instrumental to City's success this season, suffered the injury after a collision with Palace's Jason Puncheon in stoppage time at Selhurst Park and left the pitch on a stretcher, with his right leg in a brace. Earlier in the match, Jesus landed awkwardly, and had to be withdrawn. He made his way to the dressing room in tears, consoled by City's medical staff.

The extent of the injuries has yet to be determined but with the Premier League leaders having a clash with Watford in two days' time, manager Pep Guardiola will certainly be hoping for good news after both players undergo tests.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
