Deepa Malik Reminds CM Chouhan Of His Reward Promise on Social Media

Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik reminded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan of his announcement of Rs 40 lakh reward after the wheelchair bound athlete did the country proud at the World Games last year.However, even after waiting for one year and not been given her due, Deepa reminded the CM of his promise on social media. Taking to twitter the 46-year-old said: "Been one year today. @Chouhanshivraj eagerly await your audience and the announced reward. Regards."Deepa also tagged the CM's tweet in which he announced cash reward for Malik last year."Deepaji, we are organising prestigious #VikramAwards soon and we look forward to honour you during the function," came the prompt reply from CM Chouhan's twitter handle.The wheelchair bound athlete created history last year at Rio on Sep 12 as she clinched a Silver in women’s shot put with a personal best throw of 4.61 metres, becoming first Indian woman to win any medal at the Para games.Meanwhile, CM Chouhan had also announced Rs 25 lakh cash reward for Rio Olympics Bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik last year. Sakshi too is expected to get her cash reward at the annual sports function — dates for which are yet to be decided — an officer from Department of Sports and Youth Welfare revealed.A prominent sports patron, CM Shivraj has been spending lavishly on sports promotion since he assumed office in 2005. In addition to cash rewards announced for Deepa Malik and Sakshi Malik, CM Chouhan had offered training facilities for gymnast Deepa Karmakar, who had missed a medal at Rio games by a whisker.