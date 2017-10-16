Delhi Dynamos Join Hands with Special Olympics Bharat

Indian Super League club Delhi Dynamos FC and Special Olympics Bharat have collaborated for promoting the initiative of inclusiveness in sports via football. Global chairman of Special Olympics, Tim Shriver and the CEO of Delhi Dynamos FC, Ashish Shah were present to kick start the initiative via a unified football match between the Delhi Dynamos Soccer Schools and Special Olympics Bharat young athletes.The Mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts. On the occasion, Shrive said:"We are extremely happy to associate with Delhi Dynamos FC on our mission to promote inclusiveness in sports. They are one of the most structured football clubs in the country and I hope together we can create awareness towards unified sports and spread joy to all the specially abled athletes of the country."India is one of our top performing countries at the Special Olympics and receiving support from elite clubs really helps our children to receive relevant exposure and enhance their performance." Delhi Dynamos CEO Shah said:"It is important that football reaches out to every individual and that was one of the primary reasons we decided to join hands with Special Olympics Bharat."The organisation has been doing a commendable job over the years by helping out these young kids and as a football club we believe that everyone has an equal right to play the sport and there shouldn't be any hindrances. With the help of Special Olympics Bharat, we want to put out the message that the beautiful game is inclusive of everyone," he said.