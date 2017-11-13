Delhi Dynamos Will be Aiming for a Play-off Spot, Says Manager Miguel Portugal

Delhi Dynamos coach Miguel Angel Portugal, a former Real Madrid midfielder, is impressed with the home-bred players and says his team's first goal is to make the play-offs in the upcoming fourth edition of Indian Super league.Two-time semi-finalists Dynamos have had an extensive pre-season, travelling to Spain and Qatar besides playing friendlies against the likes of Delhi United FC, Real Kashmir FC."Our pre-season was good and the players understood my philosophy. I believe in playing with the ball, possession football, but that should not be for fun. My players have to be on the lookout for goals," the 61-year-old former midfielder, some of whose players trained wearing masks to the combat air Delhi's air pollution, added.While he has played for a lot of clubs, the highlight was turning out 27 times for Spanish giants Real Madrid from 1979-83.Portugal, a Spaniard, was asked if there was any story behind his last name, and he said his ancestors lived in the Portugal.Dynamos on Tuesday unveiled their new-look home and away kit for the third season of the League.Bollywood actor and club brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez, along with the entire team of Delhi Dynamos walked the ramp, here.Anil Sharma, President and CEO, GMS said the new kit reflected the club's philosophy this season."Kit launch is always a very special moment for the club. The new jersey symbolises our desire for progression and we are hopeful that the club will go one step further than what they did last season. There is a huge sense of pride that comes with putting on this jersey and I know the boys are raring to go for the season and cannot wait to take the pitch in the new colours."Sharma said they might look for a strategic partner in the near future.Jacqueline said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be here today and walk the ramp with all the players, I think the new kit looks sporty and fashionable. I'm really excited to put on the jersey and cheer for my team this season."